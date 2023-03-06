© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: Xi-the-dead-Emperor sent his PLA rocket force into Russia, why have the Western intelligence authorities and media been keeping their mouths shut?
#PLARocketForce #XitheDeadEmperor #Drones #Ukrainebattlefield
3/5/2023 文贵直播：习死皇的火箭军浩浩荡荡开进了俄罗斯境内，西方情报部门和媒体为啥不敢曝光呢？
#中共火箭军 #习死皇 #无人机 #乌克兰战场