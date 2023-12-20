Create New Account
The Apocalypse and the Gospel - Jonathan Weissman
All The Risks
On Saturday 9 December 2023, I delivered a talk entitled "The Apocalypse and the Gospel." At my website https://www.alltherisks.com, I host interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.


0:00 Introduction to the Apocalypse and the Gospel


Part 1) God is almost ready to pour out His wrath again

0:58: Our present world is ripe for judgement

3:27 God, the same today as in the Old Testament

4:30 Where is Jesus right now?

6:40 Maranatha!

9:25 Psalm 110: the fury of the Messiah

10:09 Isaiah 63: Jesus alone as Judge


Part 2) Critical apocalyptic warnings

11:37 The warnings of Jesus

15:08 False peace and false eutopia

16:40 “Hath God Really Said?”

19:15 Israel is a demonstration of God’s grace

24:23 God will not share His glory with another

28:33 The Time of Jacob’s Trouble and the Church’s response

32:30 The Church called to corporate travail for Israel


Part 3) The urgent Gospel call

34:46 Everyone must repent today

35:45 Which of these 2 men represents your response to God?

36:58 Salvation from the judgement to come

38:14 Jesus and the Gospel

39:39 The consequences of rejecting the Gospel


Part 4) God will save Israel for His own glory

41:52 Penitent Israel will never boast again

44:46 The Kingdom restored to Israel: finally a faithful not apostate people

46:18 Faithful God: God’s sure promise to Israel

47:36 God walking in Zion again: the promise of the age to come

49:12 A final promise


Outro

50:45 Closing prayer

Keywords
biblegospelprophecyend timesapocalypserevelation

