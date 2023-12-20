The Apocalypse and the Gospel - Jonathan Weissman

On Saturday 9 December 2023, I delivered a talk entitled "The Apocalypse and the Gospel." At my website https://www.alltherisks.com, I host interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.
0:00 Introduction to the Apocalypse and the Gospel
Part 1) God is almost ready to pour out His wrath again
0:58: Our present world is ripe for judgement
3:27 God, the same today as in the Old Testament
4:30 Where is Jesus right now?
6:40 Maranatha!
9:25 Psalm 110: the fury of the Messiah
10:09 Isaiah 63: Jesus alone as Judge
Part 2) Critical apocalyptic warnings
11:37 The warnings of Jesus
15:08 False peace and false eutopia
16:40 “Hath God Really Said?”
19:15 Israel is a demonstration of God’s grace
24:23 God will not share His glory with another
28:33 The Time of Jacob’s Trouble and the Church’s response
32:30 The Church called to corporate travail for Israel
Part 3) The urgent Gospel call
34:46 Everyone must repent today
35:45 Which of these 2 men represents your response to God?
36:58 Salvation from the judgement to come
38:14 Jesus and the Gospel
39:39 The consequences of rejecting the Gospel
Part 4) God will save Israel for His own glory
41:52 Penitent Israel will never boast again
44:46 The Kingdom restored to Israel: finally a faithful not apostate people
46:18 Faithful God: God’s sure promise to Israel
47:36 God walking in Zion again: the promise of the age to come
49:12 A final promise
Outro
50:45 Closing prayer
