Nicole explained how deep the CCP infiltrated America: President Trump banned TikTok years ago for spying. But TikTok hired very prominent American law firms, lobbying companies

04/13/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWangNicole explained how deep the CCP infiltrated America: President Trump banned TikTok years ago for spying. But TikTok hired very prominent American law firms, lobbying companies, so that it is still running. There's a big establishment in Washington DC, Wall Street and Silicon Valley. They have sold out America to the CCP.
04/13/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
妮可介绍了中共对美国的渗透有多深：几年前，川普总统发布禁止抖音的行政命令，因其涉及间谍活动。但抖音聘请了著名的美国律师事务所、游说公司，至今仍在运营。在硅谷、华尔街、华盛顿特区已形成一个巨网，他们集体把美国出卖给了中共。