'Why won't ANYONE say THIS in a debate!' The REAL problem with auto workers strike
High Hopes
High Hopes
38 views • 09/29/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 28, 2023


The presidential candidates at the 2nd GOP debate were asked to comment on the United Auto Workers strike. But Glenn believes no one got it right. "I have no sympathy for the auto makers," Glenn says, after they got in bed with the federal government in 2008. Ever since then, they've all been pushing for electric vehicles. He also has no sympathy for the UAW, who was all for President Biden. The auto workers themselves, however, are getting hammered. Glenn breaks down the real reason the auto workers strike is concerning: it's a perfect example of how the economy is "in a death cycle." So, why won't anyone say this in a debate?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5llVran9AzM

Keywords
debateeconomypresidential candidatesbidengopglenn beckelectric vehiclesstrikeuawunited auto workersno one got this rightdeath cycle
