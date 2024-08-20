BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Marines Captured 15 Polish and French Soldiers In KURSK┃Zelensky Begs The WEST For HELP
490 views • 8 months ago

After two weeks of fighting in the Kursk region, even pro-Ukrainian Western military journalists and experts began to admit that Russian troops still managed to stabilize the situation in the region. According to many independent Western experts and analysts, stabilization of the situation is observed in the 'Sudzhansky' and 'Korenevsky' districts of the Kursk region. Moreover, referring to their own sources in the Ukrainian General Staff and the Pentagon, many Western experts also recognized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. By the way, a well-known German Russophobe and journalist from the edition 'BILD', Julian Röpcke, is still vomiting and mosques about the destruction of three units of the American 'Himars' multiple launch rocket systems in the Sumy region...................................................

capturedkurskrussian marinespolish and french soldiers
