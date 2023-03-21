READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 NUN

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

105 NUN. Your word is a lamp to my feet And a light to my path.

106 I have sworn and confirmed That I will keep Your righteous judgments.

107 I am afflicted very much; Revive me, O LORD, according to Your word.

108 Accept, I pray, the freewill offerings of my mouth, O LORD, And teach me Your judgments.

109 My life is continually in my hand, Yet I do not forget Your law.

110 The wicked have laid a snare for me, Yet I have not strayed from Your precepts.

111 Your testimonies I have taken as a heritage forever, For they are the rejoicing of my heart.

112 I have inclined my heart to perform Your statutes Forever, to the very end.

(Ps. 119:105-112 NKJ)



