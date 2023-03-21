READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 NUN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
105 NUN. Your word is a lamp to my feet And a light to my path.
106 I have sworn and confirmed That I will keep Your righteous judgments.
107 I am afflicted very much; Revive me, O LORD, according to Your word.
108 Accept, I pray, the freewill offerings of my mouth, O LORD, And teach me Your judgments.
109 My life is continually in my hand, Yet I do not forget Your law.
110 The wicked have laid a snare for me, Yet I have not strayed from Your precepts.
111 Your testimonies I have taken as a heritage forever, For they are the rejoicing of my heart.
112 I have inclined my heart to perform Your statutes Forever, to the very end.
(Ps. 119:105-112 NKJ)