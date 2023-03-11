THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING TO THE PEOPLE [numerous new derailments in last 24hrs]

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Mar 9, 2023 Norfolk Southern and The Ohio Derailment

Train derailments happening daily at this point, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw in the hot seat in front of Congress and the small detail about the death of the Norfolk Southern Conductor that shouldn't be overlooked....




