Censorship of German NatSoc History 卐 (Jim Fetzer, Gary King, Tina Foster)

Jim Fetzer and Gary King discuss the censorship of German history using my video about a banned National Socialist song.
Silencing History: The Ban on “Die Fahne Hoch”/the "Horst-Wessel-Lied" 卐 https://www.bitchute.com/video/IF6EMMpX1JVg/
