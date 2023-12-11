© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Paratroopers eliminated a Ukrainian position northwest of Artyomovks, taking 20 POW's.
Nearly half of Americans believe that the U.S. spends too much on aid to Ukraine, according to a new survey:
48% of participants in the Michigan Ross poll for the Financial Times expressed this view.
- 27% stated that the aid is sufficient, with only 11% supporting an increase.
- Republican supporters are more skeptical, with 65% advocating for a reduction in aid to Ukraine.
- Among Democrats, it's 32%, and independents are at 52%.
- 40% of Americans favor reducing aid to Israel.
- A previous survey in the U.S. indicated that only 31% of respondents believed that aid to Ukraine should be reduced.