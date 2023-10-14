Dr. Hamer - Speech after the verification of GNM in Trnava University in 1998

On September 8&9, 1998, the University of Trnava (Slovakia) examined the Germanische Heilkunde®, which at that time was called "New Medicine", according to the scientific rules of reproducibility and confirmed its correctness in a letter to September 11, 1998.

Therefore, according to international academic practice, Germanische Heilkunde® is "the measure of everything", as long as the control of another university does not prove otherwise.

And this is definitively impossible! A total of 28 reviews of Germanische Heilkunde have been conducted by doctors, and all of these reviews, without exception, have resulted in German Remedies being correct (ie verified).

Those who have rejected Germanische Heilkunde since 1981 as "nonsense" are responsible for the fact that it has not been used for the benefit of patients and have nothing but unsubstantiated opposition to show. The Germanische Heilkunde of Dr. Hamer has not been scientifically disproved even once!

