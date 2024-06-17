Excerpt from Knee Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I work on the Right and Left Knee Chakras. I first use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Knee Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Knee Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Knee Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Knee Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges of move forward in life and better deal with the confusion and obstacles along the path as well as help you overcome the challenges of letting go and better deal with the discomfort of change.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

