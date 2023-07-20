Is US or Rome Babylon; & how can we survive under their evil control? KEEP your FOCUS on what really MATTERS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We all know things are heating up in the world: in the West, in Europe, between NATO, Ukraine and Russia; throw China and Iran in the mix and you have a super-power, super-evil scheme that began not January 6th, but Genesis 6! What ancient evil has been pulling the strings and paying for their schemes since the beginning of time? What powerful but evil entity is behind the world's woes and mankind's demise? Find out today!