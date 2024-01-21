Create New Account
'2024-1-20 poison in our milk - now or coming
joshuayisrael
Published a month ago

'2024-1-20 poison in our milk - now or coming?

~this originated from a warning message given through the prophecy club..."climate milk"....methane reducing chemicals given to the cows which were making people sick. I don't know if this was a future event, or if they are just planning on it. Either way...   It would appear that they will use bromoform.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9559257/

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Bromoform

here is another article on synthetic gmo milk that is highly disturbing...

https://www.bbvaopenmind.com/en/science/scientific-insights/synthetic-milk-promises-fight-climate-change/




godchristpoisonyahuahmilkyahushabromoformprophecy clubclimate milk

