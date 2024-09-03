Footage from the Putin's arrival ceremony in Mongolia.

Mongolia's Horse Guard of Honor. Putin was met at the palace of the President of Mongolia by cavalry dressed in costumes from the time of Genghis Khan.

Let us recall that Mongolia refused to arrest Putin on the basis of an order from the International Criminal Court, even though it is a signatory country to the ICC charter.

Vladimir Putin invited the Mongolian President to Kazan for the BRICS summitThe leader of Mongolia accepted Putin's invitation to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Putin in Mongolia discusses the construction of "Power of Siberia-2" - a gas pipeline to China through Mongolian territory.

According to him, the project for this gas pipeline is currently undergoing state examination.

Putin also stated that the possibility of supplying this gas to Mongolian consumers is being considered.

"Sorry, our hands are a little tied," Mongolian authorities anonymously told Politico about their decision not to arrest Putin.

The government stated that their country is energy dependent on the Russian Federation and therefore cannot comply with the ICC decision.

"Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from our closest neighbors, which have previously suffered from interruptions due to technical reasons. These supplies are critical to ensuring our existence and the existence of our people," said an unnamed government official.

❗️Dmitry Medvedev:

"The servile European Union expressed its "concern" to Mongolia over the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Implying - since you signed the legally null and void statute of the ICC, follow it. The Mongols sent the ICC and the Euro-degenerates in the Russian-Mongolian direction that has been known since the 13th century.

If I were the judges and prosecutors of this half-baked "court", I would be most afraid that some madman would try to carry out their illegal order. In that case, their lives would be worth no more than this piece of sh*t paper."





