Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 10, 2023

Episode 2148 - Avoid pesticides in your food. More children are getting vaccine exemptions. What is race based affirmative action? Hospitals being sued for refusing ivermectin. Scientists create green glowing monkey. Are UFO aliens among us? Plus much much more. High energy must listen high energy show!