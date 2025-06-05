Put your hand in the hand... Silver on the move??? | Ted Provenza

Put your hand in the hand... Silver on the move??? — A gripping update on silver markets, global politics, Big Pharma, and more. From CDC stroke data to explosive revelations on Podesta, Congress spending, and Shanghai silver futures. Wake up and watch what’s really happening in the world.





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6ucad1-silver-stockpiles-moving-east-podesta-arrested-i-y-k-y-k-fortunes-shift-in-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#SilverNews #SilverOnTheMove #PutYourHandInTheHand #GlobalUpdate #EconomicNews #CDCReport #PoliticalScandal #RFKJr #HarveyMilk #CongressSpending #Adrenochrome #Podesta #QAnon #VaccineDebate #ChinaAlert #ElectionFraud #JoeBiden #JoeAndJill #DeepState #WEFExposed #TruthBomb #WakeUpAmerica #AltNews #SilverFutures #SheepleNoMore #HealthFreedom #FakeNews #MediaLies