Challenges and Opportunities in the New Media Landscape plus Advertising Strategy
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
102 followers
15 views • 7 months ago

The collapse of traditional corporate media is here, and it's happening before our eyes. As we shift towards a more transparent and accountable media ecosystem, the role of advertising is evolving. In our latest interview, we dive deep into the future of media, discussing how platforms can thrive without big pharma ads and the legalities of saying no to certain advertisers.


Watch the full interview to understand the paradigm shift and how we can build a media landscape that truly serves the public. Your support matters!


#MediaRevolution #NewMedia #Transparency #DigitalTransformation #NoBigPharmaAds


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
current eventstechnologybrighteon highlights
