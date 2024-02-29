REVEALED: All the Texts About Fani Willis Relationship Between Lawyer and Witness, w/ Phil Holloway

Megyn Kelly begins the show by revealing exclusive key text messages between lawyer Ashleigh Merchant and witness Terrance Bradley that shine new light on the Fani Willis - Nathan Wade relationship and affair, the way Bradley tried to get out of answering questions about his text messages on the stand, and more.





Then Phil Holloway, founder of Holloway Law Group, joins to discuss the breaking news that the Georgia State Senate’s subpoena issued to Merchant for her texts, how the texts reveal what Bradley said about the relationship with Willis, Bradley's behavior on the stand, Bradley questioned on the stand about Willis and Wade having sex in Willis' office, the allegations this happened before the pair claim to have started the relationship, Willis claiming Merchant "lied" and what we know now, and more.





Then, in a stunning twist, Megyn reveals ALL the texts about the Willis and Wade relationship revealed between Merchant and Bradley, the various ways it's clear Bradley knows a tremendous amount about the affair and other details, and more.





Holloway- / philhollowayesq





