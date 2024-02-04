BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies | INVASION OF GOD’S GLORY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 02/04/2024

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



► Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER for 20% off



Amanda Grace January 30, 2024

(34.5 min)

12:12 in How this all started-16:55 out remember this okay

17:35 in I went and did -20:48 out number 1

21:00 in constitution sired. 31:07 out of truckers

32:50 in I’m going to get back -45:21 out nullify them

50:56 in and the fact -54:44 out beginning of wisdom

https://www.youtube.com/live/-W82lGRh--o?si=tG3BxbITIMn_JyUL



Kim Clement Sept 13, 2014

(3 min)

12:55-in I am the 15:57 out says the Lord

https://youtu.be/a7qZyfRXu5I?si=pPboq869iVKovzWA



Robin Bullock January 30, 2024 11th Hour

(18 min)

1:09:46-1:15:11

1:18:14- 1:22:20

1:48:00 -1:53:37

24:58-28:05

https://www.youtube.com/live/d8VA3-2CrRw?si=RcqKIPdvAaRuNUpn



Dutch Sheets Yesterday January 30, 2024

0-14:33

https://youtu.be/nleOcKfr58E?si=EHBMO7PbtVZXLD32



Tim Sheets Oasis Church January 28, 2024

(16.5 min)

10:34-26:51 out Full term

https://youtu.be/L9a


