Prophecies | INVASION OF GOD’S GLORY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
Amanda Grace January 30, 2024
(34.5 min)
12:12 in How this all started-16:55 out remember this okay
17:35 in I went and did -20:48 out number 1
21:00 in constitution sired. 31:07 out of truckers
32:50 in I’m going to get back -45:21 out nullify them
50:56 in and the fact -54:44 out beginning of wisdom
https://www.youtube.com/live/-W82lGRh--o?si=tG3BxbITIMn_JyUL
Kim Clement Sept 13, 2014
(3 min)
12:55-in I am the 15:57 out says the Lord
https://youtu.be/a7qZyfRXu5I?si=pPboq869iVKovzWA
Robin Bullock January 30, 2024 11th Hour
(18 min)
1:09:46-1:15:11
1:18:14- 1:22:20
1:48:00 -1:53:37
24:58-28:05
https://www.youtube.com/live/d8VA3-2CrRw?si=RcqKIPdvAaRuNUpn
Dutch Sheets Yesterday January 30, 2024
0-14:33
https://youtu.be/nleOcKfr58E?si=EHBMO7PbtVZXLD32
Tim Sheets Oasis Church January 28, 2024
(16.5 min)
10:34-26:51 out Full term
