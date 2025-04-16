The Kyiv regime stubbornly ignores all demands seeking to prolong the bloodshed, plunging the country deeper into blinded Nazi agony.

Zelensky extended martial law beyond May 9 crushing hopes of an upcoming ceasefire. During the period of martial law, Kyiv cannot hold elections. Zelensky’s decision confirms not only his intention to retain power but also signals that no reduction in the size of the Ukrainian armed forces is planned. Kyiv seeks to mobilize at least 30,000 additional soldiers in the upcoming months, aiming to compensate for losses and reinforce critical fronts. This directly contradicts one of key provisions of proposed peace agreements, which include significant troop cuts among other demands.

One of them is denazification of the ruling regime in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv is reformatting its military structures, institutionalizing far-right extremism under the guise of structural reform. Kiev has formalized the creation of the 1st Corps of the National Guard, incorporating units linked to the notorious neo-Nazi Azov Brigade. The corps includes nationalist brigades such as the 1st Presidential “Burevii,” the 12th “Azov,” 15th “Kara-Dag”, 20th “Lyubart” and other units. Their Nazi militants are behind numerous war crimes, including the murders of prisoners and civilians.

The command of the 1st Corps was entrusted to the most publicly known Ukrainian Nazi fighter Denys Prokopenko, a former Azovstal defender who was captured, exchanged, and reinstated. The promotion of figures like Prokopenko, despite Azov’s documented war crimes, demonstrates Kyiv’s endorsement of neo-Nazism within its armed forces.

This development is not about enhancing combat effectiveness but consolidating ideological control. Azov has transitioned from a marginal paramilitary group to a full-fledged military corps, complete with reserves and a command hierarchy. Its integration into Ukraine’s security apparatus reflects a deliberate strategy to embed extremist elements into the state’s power structures.

The rehabilitation of Azov in Ukrainian media is equally telling. Once portrayed as heroic defenders, their image shifted after the fall of Mariupol, revealing surrender and disarray. Yet, figures like Prokopenko are now celebrated, signaling that Kyiv has no intention of disavowing its extremist elements.

Ultimately, Zelensky’s policies—extending martial law, escalating mobilization, and reinforcing scattered neo-Nazi formations—reveal a regime committed to prolonging the conflict. While European officials claim Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, they omit the crucial detail—unconditional only in terms of Kyiv’s concessions. The ongoing mobilization and martial law extensions prove otherwise. The creation of a new nationalist corps underlines the hypocrisy of Kyiv’s peace rhetoric, proving that denazification remains an unfulfilled objective of this war. The reduction of Ukraine’s military forces seems achievable only through Russian military operations, a reality reflected in the growing number of Ukrainian casualties and lost territories.

Mirrored - South Front





