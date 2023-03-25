5G radiation is a far greater threat than the vaccine, says Reinier Fuellmich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Microwave radiation [such as 5G], is a far greater threat than the vaccines because it affects everyone.” “This is based on two (2)… interviews that I did… with the foremost authority on microwave radiation and 5G.” “The man’s name is Barrie Trower. He worked for British Intelligence…” “Microwave has been a weapon since the 1930’s.” “The Soviet Union has been using it [as a weapon] since 1949.” “The American government has also been using it on the American people…” Reiner Fuellmich tells Stew Peters. The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News