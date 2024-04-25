St. Clair County GOP Fundraising Chair, Tracy Birgy

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Carolyn Richards speaks with Tracy Birgy, the St. Clair County GOP Fundraising Committee Chair. Tracy talks about why it is important to fundraise for the St. Clair County GOP and their upcoming fundraiser "Night at the Races" which will take place on Friday, May 3rd at the Eagles Club located at 2645 Howard St. in Port Huron beginning at 5:30pm. For more information visit https://csccf.org/





