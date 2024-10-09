LIVE UPDATE With The Fiercest, Strongest Vaccine Injury Survivor In The World - The Amazing Alexis Lorenze & Her Angel Nurse Advocate Angela Wuhlbrecht!

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





It is so rare that we can report authentic, uplifting stories of courage, strength, compassion, friendship, mobilization and HEALING.





This story is one of the most horrific and extraordinary I have EVER covered in the 11 year history of the Shannon Joy Show. It also gives me great hope for the future of this medical freedom movement which seeks to expose the absolutely monstrous vaccine industry.





Alexis’ unbelievable experience encapsulates EVERYTHING our movement seeks to finally expose & remedy:





*The horrifying adverse reactions to common vaccines on the childhood schedule like tetanus, meningitis and pneumonia.

*The grotesque maltreatment of vaccine hesitant and vaccine injured patients in MAJOR hospital systems like UC Irvine.

*The systemic efforts by medical establishment to cover up their own malpractice and incompetence.





It also reveals a beautiful moment of courage, friendship and advocacy from her hero Nurse Angela and the mobilization of the medical freedom movement behind her which included Steve Kirsch and the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation at the helm with support from Children’s Health Defense, The Highwire, Daily Clout and more. The nationwide coverage and intense scrutiny FORCED UC Irvine to finally give Alexis the treatment she deserved.