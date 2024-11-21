❗️The US has not changed its approach to nuclear deployment after the Russian missile strike with the Oreshnik missile, the Pentagon reports

❗️ The US has not changed its approach to nuclear deployment after the Russian missile strike with the Oreshnik missile, the Pentagon reports.

We are concerned about Russia's use of a new type of weapon, the Pentagon said.

The United States received notification from Russia shortly before the launch of the hypersonic missile "Oreshnik", said Deputy Press Secretary of the US Defense Department Sabrina Singh.

Ballistic Missile Launched by Russia Based on RS-26 Rubezh Missile, Pentagon Says

We do not seek conflict with Russia, but will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

The Pentagon has admitted that future deliveries of military aid to Ukraine may include batches of anti-personnel mines, the press service reported.