BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clinical demo. Fascia Connective Tissue Disease - Damage caused by Novel RX
MICHAEL JONAH
MICHAEL JONAH
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
175 views • 03/14/2023

I have been living with this disease since November 2015, coincident with taking 20 pills (a Novel RX) over 20 days. Imagine 20 pills resulted in serious disability! They are touted as being safe (if - ceased immediately upon symptoms), however despite me calling after two days, I was kept on a medication by the threating Doctor for 18 more days...why?  Under the directorship of Behavioral who was in stealth directing my healthcare, while treating me using a Dual Parallel Narrative, one medical the other for mental illness, using my medical condition and symptoms to document fraudulently mental illness, in complete total stealth until 5/31/2022 when my engagement of the system for over 5 years resulted in a disclosure. 

Most people can't imagine a time they me be subjected to this. Well, you all better start imaging, because reality over the next few years may be visiting you.

Keywords
connective tissue diseasetensional networknovel rxfascia diseaseschleipbehavioral medicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy