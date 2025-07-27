BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Happy Russia Navy Day: Belousov congratulates Russian sailors
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 month ago

HAPPY RUSSIA'S NAVY DAY: Belousov congratulates Russian sailors

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov honors military personnel and veterans on Navy Day, praising their dedication and skill during Russia's special military operation.

“Sailors have always played a crucial role in defending our nation’s interests and securing victories,” he emphasizes.

On another video about this:  

On Navy Day, at Admiralty, Saint Petersburg, Russian Defensc Minister Andrei Belousov unveils bust devoted to great Russian naval commander Admiral Ushakov

'Fyodor Ushakov stays in history as an unsurpassed naval strategist. His outstanding victories demonstrated to the whole world the strength of the spirit and the power of the Russian Navy ,' said Andrei Belousov.

The Minister of Defence stressed that Admiral Ushakov had protected the interests of Russia, strengthened its potential  in seas, and increased its influence around the world. Не was a talented mentor, and always rooted for his subordinates, paid particular attention to the seamen training.

'We are laying the Alley of the Naval Glory in the Main Admiralty Square by unveiling the bust of Admiral Ushakov,' stressed Andrei Belousov.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister presented state awards to the servicemen of the Navy who had fought well during the special military operation.

The servicemen who had showed courage, bravery, and heroism were awarded the Order of Aleksandr Nevsky, medals of the order 'For Merit to the Fatherland' 2nd class, and medals of Suvorov.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy