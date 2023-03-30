BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Today's Statement by Russian, Press Centre Chief of Zapad Group of Forces - March 30, 2023, ENG Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
0 view • 03/30/2023

Statement by Press Centre Chief of Zapad Group of Forces

💥 In Kupyansk direction, during the day, the Zapad Group of Forces revealed and eliminated three sabotage and reconnaissance groups detached from the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, 103rd and 105th territorial defence brigades, and also foiled personnel rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close on forward positions close to Molchanovo.


◽️ Moreover, the Group’s artillery eliminated two mortar crews of the enemy close to Krakhmalnoye and Kotlyarovka.


💥 In defence area of the 1st Tank Army, the enemy attempted to conduct reconnaissance-in-force by the 115th Separated Territorial Defence Brigade. As a result of the Russian counter-attack, the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat to previously occupied positions. Fifteen militants were killed, five militants were taken POW.


💥 Russian Tor-M2U SAM system destroyed three Furia UAVs near Naugolnoye and Velikiy Vyselok.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
