Who Is Jesus and What Did He Come To Do ? | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

It is imperative that every Christian have a clear and authentic understanding of who Jesus is, what He really came to do, and accomplished during His allotted time on the earth – “A Now Moment”. Do you know the very essence of the person and ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ as described in Luke 4:14-21 and Isaiah 53? Our greatest desire should be is to have a deeper and fuller understanding of the Lord’s ministry and be changed to be more like Him in our set appointed time here on the earth in our “Now Moment”. 2Timothy 1:9 states, for God saved us and called us to live a holy life. He did this not because we deserved it, but because this was His plan from before the beginning of time to show us His grace through Christ Jesus. The Lord’s priority is that we live a life that would bring someone to the kingdom of Almighty God – “it is not I who live but Christ who lives in me” – He wants us to Come Up Higher.





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.