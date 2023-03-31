O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
March 28, 2023
The O’Keefe Media Group broke its first story investigating what appears to be a national plot to utilize senior citizens matching a similar profile as vehicles to launder millions of dollars into political campaigns.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnKCPK_OACc