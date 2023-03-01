Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3BAZcJB

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Is Turpentine A Toxic Paint Stripper Or Not?





Turpentine is seen by many as just a natural oil based paint stripper that is highly toxic and for this reason, should never be ingested and if this type of person that believes this finds out someone is taking it they freak out and say they are poisoning themself.





But is this true? Is Turpentine just a toxic paint stripper that should never be ingested at all or is it safe to consume and if so what benefits can it provide you with?





If you want to find out the truth on this subject and the answers to all of the questions and statements above watch this video "Is Turpentine A Toxic Paint Stripper Or Not?" from start to finish.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno