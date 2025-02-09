BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Still Demand an "Orange Man Bad" Statement as Price for Conversation
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 7 months ago

My disaffected Democrat friend still demands that I issue an orange man bad statement as a token to enter into the conversation with him, which I refuse to, having been subjected to such demands over the Trump presidency and especially during Covid and BLM/antifa riot times. It's not for me to try to make someone feel better about how wrong they've been about everything and to acknowledge that some semblance of their reality might still hold sway.

Keywords
barack obamaliberalsblmpropagandadonald trumpleftistlogicbadblack lives matterusaidorange man badorange mananthony fauciblack squareprice of admissioncovid cover-up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy