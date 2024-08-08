BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kamala Harris' Pizzagate Crimes Exposed As Her Dad Reveals Shameful History
Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has wasted no time attempting to divide the nation for the benefit of the Democrat party by campaigning on race lines.

But as her own family line up to expose her lies and reveal the truth about her sordid history, it is worth asking who Harris is really serving and why the elite have been so desperate to select her as their new puppet president.

Could it have anything to do with the fact she is deeply implicated in the pizzagate conspiracy against the children of our country, along with Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, the Podesta brothers, and some of the most depraved pederasts and creeps in America?

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

wikileakskamala harriselite pedophiliapodestaspedophile code wordspizzagate kamala harris indiankamala harris blackdonald j harrismaya harris
