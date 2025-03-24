BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dangerous Waters: Sen. Schumer “Green Lights” Attacks
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
72 views • 5 months ago

March 24, 2025 - The Democrat Party is stepping up their game, encouraging the resistance, and rallying the base in a new “Fighting Oligarchy” tour—led by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes. Schumer was on PBS describing the Democrats’ new tactics, including rousing the base and mobilizing in New York to “go after Republicans” and “force them to change their vote or face the consequences.” Is this a winning strategy?



Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Videos: (Watch on X without ads)


trumppoliticsrepublicansresistanceschumer
