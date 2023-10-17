BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White House ‘weak’ and ‘ineffectual’ under Joe Biden
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
24 views • 10/17/2023

Sky News host Rita Panahi says the White House under US President Joe Biden is “weak” and “ineffectual”. She said it seems like an invitation for tyrants to “do as they wish”. “Whether they be in Iran – whether they be in China or Russia,” she said. Ms Panahi’s comments come after President Biden sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The President asked countries such as Iran to not come across the border and escalate the war. “The journalist stepped in and finished his answer for him and I don’t think that actually conveys strength if you’re looking on.”


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
