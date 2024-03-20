Off Leash with Erik Prince | Iran’s Next Target: The Panama Canal

Erik Prince warns that Iran is using its Houthi allies in Yemen to perfect “long-range piracy” tactics that could eventually be employed to shut down shipping through the Panama Canal using Iranian-funded weapon systems that already exist in Venezuela. The threat to America will only continue to grow as long as the Biden administration lets Iran and its proxies threaten global peace and stability with impunity.





About Our Sponsor:

The UP Phone by Unplugged is the first smartphone built from the ground up to put privacy first. With its own operating system and native apps for messaging, email, browser, and app store, Unplugged is completely independent of the Apple/Android universe. Unplugged is double encrypted to ensure your security, and your data will never be sold to advertisers.





Order your UP Phone by Unplugged today at www.unplugged.com/OffLeash!





#Iran #Yemen #Pirates #Venezuela #SuezCanal #Egypt #PanamaCanal #Shipping #Commerce #Terrorism