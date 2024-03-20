BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Erik Prince | Iran’s Next Target: The Panama Canal
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
33 views • 03/20/2024

Off Leash with Erik Prince | Iran’s Next Target: The Panama Canal

Erik Prince warns that Iran is using its Houthi allies in Yemen to perfect “long-range piracy” tactics that could eventually be employed to shut down shipping through the Panama Canal using Iranian-funded weapon systems that already exist in Venezuela. The threat to America will only continue to grow as long as the Biden administration lets Iran and its proxies threaten global peace and stability with impunity.


About Our Sponsor:

The UP Phone by Unplugged is the first smartphone built from the ground up to put privacy first. With its own operating system and native apps for messaging, email, browser, and app store, Unplugged is completely independent of the Apple/Android universe. Unplugged is double encrypted to ensure your security, and your data will never be sold to advertisers.


Order your UP Phone by Unplugged today at www.unplugged.com/OffLeash!


#Iran #Yemen #Pirates #Venezuela #SuezCanal #Egypt #PanamaCanal #Shipping #Commerce #Terrorism

Keywords
iranpanama canalerik princeoff leash podcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy