BIO-RADAR & CONVERGENCE TECHNOLOGIES
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
1
39 views • 10 months ago

MIT 2021 Researcher finds a better way to tap into the brain using a new class of nanoparticles that are two thousand times thinner than a human hair https://news.miami.edu/stories/2021/03/researcher-finds-a-better-way-to-tap-into-the-brain.html


Jio's 6G Ambitions: Mukesh Ambani Reveals Future Plans.

Setting the 6G Benchmark Jio Platforms is set to soar in the world of Telecommunications.

https://www.google.com/search?q=6G%0D%0ABEYOND%0D%0Aand%0D%0AWhitepaper%0D%0A+jio+platforms&sca_esv=f52e3f466bac3cdf&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIJGruHy6lOgheDtYJHILGuDGDFtTQ%3A1720394795805&ei=KySLZovqMJrn0PEPsZyx0A0&oq=6G%0D%0ABEYOND%0D%0Aand%0D%0AWhitepaper%0D%0A+jio+platforms&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIic2RwpCRVlPTkQKYW5kCldoaXRlcGFwZXIKIGppbyBwbGF0Zm9ybXMyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAFIvW5Q8A9YkW1wBHgAkAEAmAG-AaAB2w-qAQQwLjE0uAEDyAEA-AEB-AECmAISoAK1EKgCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAgcQIRigARgKwgIEECEYFZgDE-IDBRIBMSBAkgcENC4xNKAHxCs&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1

.

Neurotechnology and Cognitive Technologies

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/08/01/neurotechnology-and-cognitive-technologies/index.shtml

.

Nanotechnology and Materials Science

Avatar photoPolicy Horizons | Horizons de politiques August 1, 2013 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/08/01/nanotechnology-and-materials-science/index.shtml

https://www.darpa.mil/about-us/offices/BTO

.


biometric identity based on intra body communication channel

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Biomedical-monitoring-based-on-IBC-technology_fig15_273030891

.

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

.

https://www.iec.ch/blog/standard-journey-biodigital-convergence

trump20242030covid
