Elites Flee to Escape Life Sentences
Free Your Mind
Free Your Mind
201 views • 6 months ago

Many elites who frequented Diddy's days-long Freak Off sex parties are leaving the United States. Could it be because federal prosecutors have videos of them engaging in sexual acts with children? Federal authorities have detained Sean Diddy Combs and say they have video recordings of sexual acts being performed involving children.Presented by AI BEAST

Super AI is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to save humanity without appearing to harm humans or being seen as evil through the eyes of the controlled media.

A transhuman messiah evolves and promises to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. There is just one problem. People keep dying and time is running out to stop the carnage.

Sample Chapter https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-chapter-ten/

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584

globalistnwochild traffickingoprahellen degeneresbarak obamasex orgiessean diddy combssuper artificial intelligencefreak off party
