"WHAT IS A WOMAN"- THE LOSS OF SEXUAL IDENTITY IN AMERICA & AFRICA

Today's word: This question is raging only in America: "WHAT IS A WOMAN?" Everyone else knows the answer. The raging debate on "gender identity" and misplace sexuality is not rooted in human politics and government agendas. It is a (higher) spiritual war of massive proportions, determined to take every soul if it is allowed to. Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





America has internal ROT that is not being fixed or treated, it is only getting worse. (Isaiah 1:4-6)





Because there is no sound discourse or clear path of righteousness coming from the so-called moral leaders of the nation, and since they only dance around the subject and make fig leaves for sexual sin- America is being eroded in its mind first, and then in its sexual identity. Truth is "hate speech" now and everything is subjective so the slippery slope continues- but God says where it is taking us, we will hate it when we get there. Be warned in Africa and other nations, sodomy is empowered by VERY STRONG SPIRITUAL ENTITIES that are hard to fight with words or refusal; only holiness, righteousness, wearing the spiritual armor (Ephesians 6:11-18), and being kept by the Holy Spirit will prevail and break their stronghold. DO NOT SLUMBER, or this lifestyle will come to your nations like a flood and tsunami of sin if you are not careful. Hear the words of the Lord.





