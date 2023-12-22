The Cabal's Election Rigging Plot

The Color Revolution/Regime Change Playbook

* The most brazen article ever published in lib media describes how they interfered in 2020 — and how they plan to do it again:

• The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election

* This name keeps coming up:

• Norm Eisen’s Notorious Lawfare Outfit Has Fingerprints All Over Colorado Decision To Remove Trump From Ballot

* The same regime changers are at it again:

• U.S. Officials Turned Regime Change Tactics Developed Abroad Against Trump, Evidence Suggests





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 22 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v42qs0w-this-is-how-they-plan-to-interfere-in-the-next-election-ep.-2156-12222023.html