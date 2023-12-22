Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Cabal's Election Rigging Plot
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
102 views
Published 2 months ago

The Color Revolution/Regime Change Playbook

* The most brazen article ever published in lib media describes how they interfered in 2020 — and how they plan to do it again:

     • The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election

* This name keeps coming up:

     • Norm Eisen’s Notorious Lawfare Outfit Has Fingerprints All Over Colorado Decision To Remove Trump From Ballot

* The same regime changers are at it again:

     • U.S. Officials Turned Regime Change Tactics Developed Abroad Against Trump, Evidence Suggests


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v42qs0w-this-is-how-they-plan-to-interfere-in-the-next-election-ep.-2156-12222023.html

Keywords
election riggingdan bonginoconspiracycabalglobalismelection interferencetyrannythird worlddictatorshipinfiltrationelection meddlingregime changeleftismsubversiondespotismelection fraudlawfarecolor revolutionbanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionpuppet regimeblue steal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket