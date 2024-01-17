Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 17, 2024 - How Trump can WIN in November, and the FIVE DEALS he must make to stay alive

- Trump's election chances and deals made with powerful interests. (0:01)

- Corruption in government and politics. (5:35)

- Trump's potential deals with foreign groups for election power. (17:40)

- US dollar collapse, secession, and Trump's potential actions as president. (23:42)

- Using presidential powers to address election rigging and other issues. (28:46)

- AI, language models, and medical topics. (40:36)

- Currency, gold, and transgender issues. (46:32)

- Language, slurs, and cultural sensitivity. (57:13)

- Vaccine safety concerns and whistleblower's incarceration. (1:02:14)

- Vaccine-related deaths in New Zealand. (1:09:14)

- COVID-19 data manipulation and government secrecy in New Zealand. (1:15:08)

- NZ govt's handling of COVID-19 and vaccine injuries. (1:23:21)

- Government corruption and betrayal in New Zealand. (1:28:44)

- Vaccine safety and potential corruption. (1:40:24)

- Whistleblower's legal fight and indigenous art. (1:47:51)





