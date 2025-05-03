Pakistan issues direct WAR warning to India over water - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pakistan issues direct WAR warning to India over water
‘Attempt to usurp the water of lower riparian would be an act of WAR against Pakistan’ — ambassador to Russia
‘240 MILLION people… this is the LIFELINE of Pakistan’
India’s suspended Indus Water Treaty.
Adding more about this from earlier today:
❗️Modi BANS Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.
❗️ India imposes IMMEDIATE ban on goods from Pakistan - Says in 'interest of national security'
Pakistan tests MISSILE in military drills. Abdali has 450km range to blast ground targets.
Army lauds successful training launch.
Adding, earlier today: Lavrov holds talks with Indian counterpart Jaishankar 🇮🇳
🔸 Russia’s top diplomat calls for the settlement of Indo-Pakistani confrontation
🔸 The two ministers discuss the latest escalation between India and Pakistan
🔸 Lavrov and his counterpart discuss the schedule of upcoming high-level and senior-level contacts