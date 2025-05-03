BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pakistan issues direct WAR warning to India over water - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • 4 months ago

Pakistan issues direct WAR warning to India over water

‘Attempt to usurp the water of lower riparian would be an act of WAR against Pakistan’ — ambassador to Russia

‘240 MILLION people… this is the LIFELINE of Pakistan’

India’s suspended Indus Water Treaty.

Adding more about this from earlier today:

❗️Modi BANS Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.

❗️ India imposes IMMEDIATE ban on goods from Pakistan - Says in 'interest of national security'

Pakistan tests MISSILE in military drills. Abdali has 450km range to blast ground targets.

Army lauds successful training launch.

Adding, earlier today:  Lavrov holds talks with Indian counterpart Jaishankar 🇮🇳 

🔸 Russia’s top diplomat calls for the settlement of Indo-Pakistani confrontation

🔸 The two ministers discuss the latest escalation between India and Pakistan

🔸 Lavrov and his counterpart discuss the schedule of upcoming high-level and senior-level contacts

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy