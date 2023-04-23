© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The assault detachment of the Central Military District continued offensive operations on Svatovo-Kremennaya front. Backed by armor and artillery, they attacked Ukrainian equipment and units. A pickup truck with a group of Ukrainian soldiers was destroyed while a group of soldiers from the 25th Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured.
Mirrored - TeleTruth