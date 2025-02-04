Jenin's Martyr's Finally Buried

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli authorities have approved the release and burial of bodies from Jenin after imposing strict conditions. This approval follows delays caused by the heavy Israeli military presence in the camp.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video