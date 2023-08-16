Kim Iversen: "It Worked!" Ivermectin Reduced Excess Deaths By 74% in Peer Reviewed Study

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(August 14, 2023) A now peer reviewed and published study shows Ivermectin reduced COVID deaths by 14 fold in areas of intense usage in Peru.
The full Kim Iversen Show: "Peer Reviewed and Published, Too Little Too Late, Ivermectin Worked Against Covid-19": https://rumble.com/v37n8gm-peer-reviewed-and-published-too-little-too-late-ivermectin-worked-against-c.html