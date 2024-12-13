BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Israeli Air Force continues its campaign to destroy aircraft and air defense systems at Syrian airfields
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

The Israeli Air Force continues its campaign to destroy aircraft and air defense systems at Syrian airfields.

The footage shows strikes on the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system, the Buk air defense missile system, and the bases of Su-24 bombers and Mi-8 and Mi-24D helicopters.

The attacks also hit concrete shelters. 

Adding: 

Russia is close to an agreement with the new Syrian authorities on maintaining two of its military bases in Syria.
Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.
The agreement will allow the Kremlin to retain the Khmeimim airbase and the port in Tartus.
According to the agency's source, the Russian Defense Ministry believes that it has an "unofficial understanding" with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that Russian forces may remain at bases in Syria.
At the same time, the source emphasized that the situation could still change given the unstable situation in the country.
Earlier we wrote that Russian troops continue to travel around Syria.


