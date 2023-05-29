Incoming Thai Government Vows Obedience to US Foreign Policy: Myanmar to be First Victim

- The incoming government in Thailand following general elections, funded and backed by the US for years, vows to adopt US foreign policy across the region, and specifically in regards to neighboring Myanmar;

- This includes Thailand adopting US Congress' "Burma Act" which funds "non-lethal aid" for anti-government militants in Myanmar;

- The US is waging a proxy terrorist campaign against China across Eurasia, including in Myanmar where US-backed militants have repeatedly attacked Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure including a pipeline earlier this month;

- Thailand’s new US-backed client regime is enlisting Thailand in this anti-China campaign despite China being Thailand’s largest trade partner, investor, source of tourism, infrastructure partner, and until recently, security partner;

- Just as Europe has destroyed its economy and future prospects by enlisting in Washington’s proxy war against Russia, Thailand, the Philippines, and perhaps soon other nations in Southeast Asia are doing likewise;

