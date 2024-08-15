BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Election theft 2024! Hackers find voting machine vulnerabilities & WHO declares Monkeypox emergency!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
296 views • 9 months ago

Trump-Musk interview breaks internet | WHO declares monkeypox as international emergency | Harris proposes communist-style price controls on food | Harris will base campaign on fake Bidenomics "accomplishments | Two new wins in religious exemption cases for vaccine mandates | Taliban parades $7 billion military equipment left behind by Biden | Trump's campaign is managed by RINO swamp creatures | Google admits censorship of Trump assassination was by design | Naomi Wolf kicked off X after interview with Alex Jones | Illegal migration down 62% under Italy's conservative govt | 8 cancer doctors died in Brazilian plane crash--conspiracy? | Rittenhouse backtracks on Trump

