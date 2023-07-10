NEIL OLIVER | The truth can't be concealed forever.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEIL OLIVER | GBN News weekly commentary:The truth can't be concealed forever.
Those who target GB News - for having the temerity to give voice to the majority of people in this country - the reality that lies beneath purveyors of "kindness and inclusion" is hatred.'
@TheCoastGuy calls out Just Stop Hate.
