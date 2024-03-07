BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Astral Projection How-To, Part 2
MJTank
MJTank
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
27 views • 03/07/2024

Astral projection and astral travel practical guide. Leave this fallen matrix... just for a little while! New Earth Is in view!See the Part 1, with references here:

https://rumble.com/v1k4sz7-louder-astral-projection-lucid-dreaming-how-to-plus-resources-and-tips.html

Having a clear conscience, and functioning pineal gland is important! A meditation practice is a prerequisite, IMO, and Detoxing the ills of society- namely things like fluoride, aluminum, heavy metals, and other mineral deposits from the nervous system- should also be undertaken. Mother Nature will help with this! Plants like cilantro and moringa; fungi like chaga and reishi; imbibe these wonderful gifts. I especially love moringa- Get you some! You’ll see that deal at linktr.ee/mjtank108.

Like my art? See my gallery, prints of “Manufacturing Consciousness” available here: https://bit.ly/3GfV6bj

Get my “There’s No Place Like Om” design tee here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/235097516041

Life-saving emergency meds: Use my affiliate code PESTCONTROL at jasemedical.com- Current promo (March ’24) is discounted Malaria treatment. Be Prepared for warm-weather pathogens! Direct link, and more at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
travelmeditationdetox5domastralpineallucid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy