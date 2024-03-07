Astral Projection How-To, Part 2

Astral projection and astral travel practical guide. Leave this fallen matrix... just for a little while! New Earth Is in view!See the Part 1, with references here:

https://rumble.com/v1k4sz7-louder-astral-projection-lucid-dreaming-how-to-plus-resources-and-tips.html

Having a clear conscience, and functioning pineal gland is important! A meditation practice is a prerequisite, IMO, and Detoxing the ills of society- namely things like fluoride, aluminum, heavy metals, and other mineral deposits from the nervous system- should also be undertaken. Mother Nature will help with this! Plants like cilantro and moringa; fungi like chaga and reishi; imbibe these wonderful gifts. I especially love moringa- Get you some! You’ll see that deal at linktr.ee/mjtank108.

Like my art? See my gallery, prints of “Manufacturing Consciousness” available here: https://bit.ly/3GfV6bj

Get my “There’s No Place Like Om” design tee here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/235097516041

Life-saving emergency meds: Use my affiliate code PESTCONTROL at jasemedical.com- Current promo (March ’24) is discounted Malaria treatment. Be Prepared for warm-weather pathogens! Direct link, and more at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108