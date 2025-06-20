Keeping fit in BKK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a video about how I try to keep fit in Bangkok which is a very crowded City but it has lots of parks except where I live there's no Park so I have to make do with a run over the bridge across the river and they keeps me fit running up and down the stairs so it's quite good. I've changed the aspect ratio on the video so I might have to see if I can work out how to cut down or how to edit resize a video made on the phone to fit a normal screen.